Nicola Coughlan's star-struck moment with Jennifer Aniston has her gasping

Nicola Coughlan's debut at the 2024 Emmy Awards wasn't the only milestone for her last night.



The Bridgerton star, 37, experienced an incredible starstruck moment with Jennifer Aniston, 55, on Sunday despite herself walking the Hollywood red carpet.

"I went to get my photos taken, and then I looked to my left and Jennifer Aniston was standing right beside me," Coughlan told Access Hollywood ahead of the award ceremony. "I heard her voice, and I gasped!"

Coughlan went on to fangirl over the Friends star, explaining why she couldn't keep her cool.

"I am normally quite ok, but I mean, she's Rachel!" Coughlan gushed to the outlet about having Aniston in close proximity.



"She's perfect!" Coughlan added, before going into details about her attendance at the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

"[It's] my very first one! " she said of the major carpet. "Last time I just went to In-n-Out Burger!"

For her big night, Coughlan donned a structured silver off-the-shoulder gown with a peplum waist. She also presented Lamorne Morris with an award that night for best supporting actor in a limited anthology series or movie.