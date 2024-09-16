Travis Kelce sweetly honors ladylove Taylor Swift with special move

Taylor Swift’s poster from her Eras Tour, which she kicked off in March 2023, was spotted hanging on the wall of Travis Kelce’s private Arrowhead Stadium suite.

In a series of photos shared on Instagram by Chariah Gordon, the promotional image was seen in the background, hanging on the suite’s wall beside a framed shot of Kelce in his Kansas City Chiefs uniform.

According to US Weekly, the photos captured Gordon, who is engaged to Chiefs’ wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., standing next to Swift and Sheawna Weathersby, the girlfriend of Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, as the trio attended Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.





As per the outlet, the poster, which was used as the main movie poster when her Eras Tour film hit theaters last year, featured a photo of the Reputation performing on stage in a metallic bodysuit with the words, “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour,” stamped on the snap.

Moreover, Gordon, who announced her engagement to Hardman Jr. on Instagram on June 20 after dating the athlete for three years, captioned her carousel, “B*tches clearly want my life & it’s so evident.”

Additionally, the post also included a video of the Love Story embracing Gordon as the pair cheered their partners on from the private suite.

Furthermore, in July a TikTok user shared a series of pictures from inside the Arrowhead Stadium suite that first caught Kelce’s new wall hanging while fans were quick to pick up on the detail, with one commenting, “Is the eras tour poster in the room with us?”

It is worth mentioning that Taylor's attendance at Sunday’s game saw her enthusiastically support her boyfriend, who she began dating in summer 2023.

As per the publication, the Fortnight singer was spotted fanning herself when she caught Kelce entering the field. She also screamed, “Oh my God, Travis,” when he hurtled toward the end zone after catching a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.