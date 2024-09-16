 
Princess Diana's brother shares delightful post as Prince William wishes Harry

Prince Harry shares close bond with Princess Diana’s family including uncle Charles Spencer

September 16, 2024

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has shared a delightful post as Prince William and King Charles have extended sweet birthday wishes to Harry on his 40th birthday.

Prince Harry shares close bond with Princess Diana’s family.

According to reports, after Lord Fellowes' funeral, Harry stayed with his uncle, Earl Spencer, at the family's ancestral home of Althorp.

Now, as Harry celebrates his 40th birthday and the duke received birthday greetings from his father and estranged brother, Charles Spencer took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and delighted the fans with stunning photo of his home Althorp.

He tweeted, “A crisp start to today.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent the Duke’s 40th birthday at tennis tournament.

King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton also took to social media and wished Harry a very happy 40th birthday amid their ongoing rift.

Prince William and Kate said, “Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!”

