Real reason why Prince William, Kate Middleton wished Harry on birthday revealed

A royal expert has revealed the real reason why Prince William and Kate Middleton posted birthday wishes for Prince Harry to mark his big day.



According to Svar Nanan-Sen, despite public birthday wishes, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ relationship with “remains in tatters.”

The Duke of Sussex received birthday wishes from the Royal family on social media, followed by a message from William and Kate on X (formerly Twitter) and their Instagram story.

The couple re-shared the photo posted by the Royal family, and penned, “Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!”

However, the expert noted that a closer look reveals that the message from William and Kate was not personal as it lacked their initials, "W & C."

In a piece for GB News, he claimed that William and Kate, who are not on speaking terms with Harry, may have posted the message to avoid a public snub or follow the Royal Family's lead.

“The lack of a W or C at the end of the message to Prince Harry indicates it did not come directly from the couple,” he wrote.

“However, it is unlikely that they were not consulted before a message was shared on their account by one of their team,” the expert added.

“The Prince and Princess of Wales are not on speaking terms with the Duke of Sussex.

"Instead, William and Kate's team may have wanted to follow the example set by the Royal Family's message to Harry or they could have felt it would be too much of a snub not to acknowledge a milestone birthday for the Duke of Sussex.”