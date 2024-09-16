 
Geo News

King Charles hiding from criticism alongside Prince William?

Experts warn King Charles is not attempting to fix any relationship and has different motives

By
Web Desk
|

September 16, 2024

King Charles hiding from criticism alongside Prince William?
King Charles hiding from criticism alongside Prince William?

King Charles is reportedly defrosting his relationship with Prince Harry, according to reports by experts.

Comments about this have been shared by royal commentator and biographer Tom Bower.

He weighed in on everything during a candid interview with the MailOnline.

In that chat the expert noted, “William and Kate's surprise birthday wishes to Harry do not signal a step towards reconciliation. Rather it shows that the Waleses don't want to be criticised as churlish.”

“Being diplomatic costs them nothing and avoids criticism. The King understandably has congratulated his son but there's no evidence of defrosting their relationship,” either he admitted.

“Noticeably when Harry attended the funeral of his uncle Robert Fellowes two weeks ago, he did not see his father. Nothing has changed.”

“Harry refuses to apologise for the awful things he has said and written about his family and his family cannot see why Harry expects them to say sorry,” the expert explained before signing off.

Jean Smart jokes about Emmys 2024 win: 'I just don't get enough attention' video
Jean Smart jokes about Emmys 2024 win: 'I just don't get enough attention'
Real reason why Prince William, Kate Middleton wished Harry on birthday revealed
Real reason why Prince William, Kate Middleton wished Harry on birthday revealed
Princess Diana's brother shares delightful post as Prince William wishes Harry
Princess Diana's brother shares delightful post as Prince William wishes Harry
Nicole Kidman's children express support after her mother's demise: Report
Nicole Kidman's children express support after her mother's demise: Report
Anna Sawai breaks down in tears after winning first-ever Emmy award video
Anna Sawai breaks down in tears after winning first-ever Emmy award
King Charles risking monarchy's future in bid to reunite with Prince Harry
King Charles risking monarchy's future in bid to reunite with Prince Harry
‘The West Wing' cast reunites to present at 2024 Emmy Awards video
‘The West Wing' cast reunites to present at 2024 Emmy Awards
Will Smith gets subtle diss from 'Slow Horses' Emmy-winning writer
Will Smith gets subtle diss from 'Slow Horses' Emmy-winning writer