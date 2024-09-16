King Charles hiding from criticism alongside Prince William?

King Charles is reportedly defrosting his relationship with Prince Harry, according to reports by experts.

Comments about this have been shared by royal commentator and biographer Tom Bower.

He weighed in on everything during a candid interview with the MailOnline.

In that chat the expert noted, “William and Kate's surprise birthday wishes to Harry do not signal a step towards reconciliation. Rather it shows that the Waleses don't want to be criticised as churlish.”

“Being diplomatic costs them nothing and avoids criticism. The King understandably has congratulated his son but there's no evidence of defrosting their relationship,” either he admitted.

“Noticeably when Harry attended the funeral of his uncle Robert Fellowes two weeks ago, he did not see his father. Nothing has changed.”

“Harry refuses to apologise for the awful things he has said and written about his family and his family cannot see why Harry expects them to say sorry,” the expert explained before signing off.