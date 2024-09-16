Tito Jackson, Michael Jackson’s brother, passes away at 70

Tito Jackson, one of the siblings of legendary singer Michael Jackson, recently embraced death at the age of 70.

According to People magazine, Tito’s nephew, Siggy Jackson, confirmed the tragic news of his uncle’s passing. Before the official confirmation, Entertainment Tonight reported that the musician died of a heart attack on September 15.

Prior to his death, Tito was performing with brothers Jackie Jackson and Marlon Jackson as The Jacksons, captivating fans with shows lined up in California, England, and Scotland over the summer of 2024.

Most recently, the group performed on their last show on September 8 in Surrey, England. Moreover, their two shows are already scheduled for October 25 and November 1 in New Jersey and Ohio, respectively.

Just a week before his death, he paid a visit to “the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson” with his brothers in Munich, Germany.

Tito was a founding member of The Jackson 5, alongside Michael, Jackie, Jermaine, and Marlon. Randy Jackson became part of the group afterwards.

The family pop group dropped many hit songs in the 1970s, including I Want You Back, ABC, and I'll Be There.

It is pertinent to mention that the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well.