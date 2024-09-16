Buckingham Palace reconsidering Prince Harry's return?

Experts have just urged Buckingham Palace to reconsider their thoughts on Prince Harry.

Comments about what the birthday tribute could mean for royal bonds, has been brought forward by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

According to MailOnline, he began the conversation by saying, “What hopefully might subsequently happen are private approaches which we don't hear about and which the Sussexes don't leak to the media. Then, some real progress in repairing relations can be made.”

At point Mr Fitzwilliams also refernced the incoming paperback edition of Spare and added that while “the release of Spare, Harry's explosive best-selling memoir, in paperback next month will not be popular with the royal family. However it won't be promoted by Harry as it originally was and hasn't been enlarged or updated. That, in itself, may be an olive branch.”

In terms of things from the royals’ side would be “A gesture on security,” because “if he were to lose the case in the Court of Appeal to ensure he and his family had automatic security when they visited Britain, would also undoubtedly help.”

“Hopefully, a feeling of goodwill will be engendered by these unexpected public good wishes and will be taken forward.”

“So something constructive, following this acknowledgement of his milestone birthday by the royal family, may follow in the weeks and months to come,” Mr Fitzwilliams added before signing off from the conversation itself.