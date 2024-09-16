50 Cent reacts to Super Bowl snub to Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne was the talk of the hip-hop town after for the upcoming Super Bowl, Kendrick Lamar was chosen. Now, 50 Cent is weighing in on the matter.



In a chat with The Talk, the In Da Club rapper seemed to appear on K.Dot’s side saying, “I mean, it was a choice,” the G-Unit mogul referred to the Compton rap star. “As a solo artist right now, he’s the guy.”

This came after the Weezy rapper reacted to the announcement on social media, “That hurt, it hurt a lot,” adding, “I thought there was nothing better that spot, on that stage, on that platform.” noting, “It broke me, but I’m just trying to put myself back together.”

Apart from this, the Candy Shop rapper also shared his thoughts on the infamous beef of Drake and Kendrick.

“Both Drake and Kendrick produced quality music faster because they had to compete with each other,” he added.

“That competitive nature made them go work and have responses. Hip Hop is still — it’s not just a genre where you can just make a song and sit back. You have to make a song and be ready to make a song again right away with other artists,” 50 Cent concluded.