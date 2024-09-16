Dan, Eugene Levy reunite with 'Schitt's Creek' stars Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy

Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Dan and Eugene Levy played the Rose family in 'Schitt's Creek'

Schitt's Creek stars Dan and Eugene Levy hosted the 2024 Emmys and reunited onstage with their ex co-stars Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy.

In Schitt's Creek, the actors played members of the Rose family, who suffer a riches-to-rags blow and end up living in the remote town. Eugene played the patriarch Johnny Rose, O'Hara his wife Moira, while Dan and Murphy played their kids David and Alexis.

During the Emmys, Murphy joined the father-son duo for the last award of the night for outstanding comedy.

"Oh my gosh, it’s my TV sister Annie Murphy!" Dan exclaimed when she joined him on stage. "Hi everybody," Murphy replied.

"What's up, Annie?" Dan asked.

Channeling her character Alexis, she replied: "Well they said the shining star of Schitt’s Creek is going to present the final award of the night, so..."

Eugene then attempted to clarify: "There’s been a little confusion here, Annie."

"I know, and that’s fine, you can stay on stage, but just kind of scooch back a little bit," Murphy replied, still in character.

Then Dan informed her that the award would be announced by O’Hara.

Annie then broke character and welcomed O’Hara on stage, saying, "Please welcome our favorite TV mom.”

Schitt's Creek ran for six seasons from 2015 to 2020.