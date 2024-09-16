Matthew Perry's fans irked as Emmys overlook him in memoriam tribute

Matthew Perry’s fans called out the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards for not including the late Friends actor during the memoriam segment.

In fact, many outraged fans were quick to post on X (formally known as Twitter) about it, writing, "did I miss it or did the Emmy’s not show Matthew Perry????".

Picture Courtesy: X

Another added, "How in the world did the Emmy's not include Matthew Perry?!?!"

However, a fan revealed the reason why Perry, who died from the acute effects of ketamine in October 2023, was not included in the segment.

The user wrote, "Matthew Perry was not forgotten y'all. He was included in the 2023 Memoriam at the Emmys earlier this year #Emmys.“

Picture Courtesy: X

The 54-year-old late actor had already been honoured a the same event last year, which was held in January after being pushed back from its normal September 2023 spot because of the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes.



During that show, the Emmys paid tribute to the Canadian actor in a touching way, playing Friends theme song I'll Be There For You during the In memoriam segment, which concluded with an image of the late actor.