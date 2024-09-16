 
Shakira exits stage after 'beyond gross' incident at Miami club

Shakira faces shocking incident during her performance at Miami club

Web Desk
September 16, 2024

Shakira decided to leave the stage after a shocking incident during her performance at Miami club.

While Shakira was celebrating the launch of her new single, Soltera, the singer spotted a member from the crowd trying to film up her dress.

Multiple outlets have reported that as the Columbian singer was dancing on an elevated platform surrounded by fans, she noticed something inappropriate happening.

In the video gone viral, she can be seen adjusting her dress and appearing to warn the crowd. Shortly after it happened, Shakira left the stage.

Fans have expressed their support, stating that Shakira was right to walk off the stage, with one calling it 'beyond gross.'

The X user wrote, "That’s just beyond gross. Shakira had every right to walk off, no one should have to deal with that kind of disrespect, especially when she’s just out there performing her music. People need to learn how to act with basic decency!"

However, another user noted the importance of privacy and respect for artists, commenting, "That's truly disappointing behavior. Artists deserve respect and privacy, both on and off stage. It's crucial to ensure a safe environment for everyone."

