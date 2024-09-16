Bowen Yang reveals Ryan Gosling mishap before 'SNL' hosting gig

Bowen Yang just weighed in on the setback Ryan Gosling faced during his memorable 2024 SNL hosting gig.

As E! approached the comedian at the 2024 Emmys red carpet, Yang got candid about his time on Saturday Night Live, particularly the April 13 episode that the Barbie star hosted.

He proceeded to explain what his must-haves for his dressing room are, he gave a rather hilarious and surprising response.

“I have a throat mister that Ryan Gosling borrowed for his episode because he lost his voice the night before,” Yang recalled.

Adding the comedic touch, he added, “I have not washed it since.” This particular episode earned Gosling, in the category of for guest actor in a comedy series, his first Emmy nomination.

Yang, who is nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series, also discussed his nomination and the shock that came along with it.

“I was like, ‘okay, cool, thanks,’” the 33-year-old recalled, adding, “It didn’t register. [I thought], ‘That doesn't make any sense.’ I am nominated with, like, some of the best dramatic actors that are on TV right now.”