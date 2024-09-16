Victoria Beckham flaunts abs on new 'gym catwalk'

Victoria Beckham expresses excitement for her new in-house gym catwalk

Victoria Beckham flaunted her impressive abs during a workout session.



Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, Victoria showed her abs from her home gym, which now features a unique addition—a catwalk.

The mirror selfie shared, showcased Victoria in black high-waisted leggings and a Nike sports bra, with her toned abdomen on full display.

The former Spice Girl accessorized with a white towel draped around her shoulders and fingerless gloves.

In a now expired video posted on her Story, Victoria was clearly excited about her gym's new catwalk.

She expressed her delight, laughingly stated, "Okay, so I'm very excited because someone has put a catwalk in my gym. I mean, how cool is this?"

This comes just a day after Victoria shared a glimpse of her bold look for date night.

On her Instagram Stories on Saturday, the fashion designer flaunted her bold red lip colour and latest hair transformation.

Sharing a mirror selfie of herself wearing a sleek cream power suit paired with a black lace bra, she captioned the photo with "date night."