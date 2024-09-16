Selena Gomez over the moon after special person love

At her biggest night at the 2024 Emmy Awards where Selena Gomez was nominated for the first time for acting, her goddaughter at home was cheering for her.

Sharing the adorable scenes on social media, the Calm Down singer captioned, “My god daughter made my night … I’m also Tia (means aunt in Spanish) by the way.”

A night before, the 32-year-old was nominated for her role as Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building. However, Hacks star Jean Smart won in the category.

Back to the sweet girl, Selena became a godmother to Aubriella Marie Cosme in 2020, who is the daughter of her cousin Priscilla Cosme, according to Elle.

In other news, a heartwarming scene was caught on camera when Martin Short whispered something heartwarming to Selena when they arrived on the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards stage.

“I got you, baby,” the veteran actor was seen in a clip on social media telling the noted singer.