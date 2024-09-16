Real reason Meghan was left out of Harry's birthday wishes from royal family

Prince Harry received wishes from King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales on his 40th birthday, but Meghan Markle was excluded from the posts.

On Sunday, both royal official accounts shared a photo of harry from 2018 event in Dublin alongside a birthday message.

The image, which shows Harry smiling, was criticized for not including Meghan, who was also present at the event.

However, Mirror reported that the photo used was pre-cropped version available through picture agencies, such as Getty Images.

Getty confirmed to the outlet that cropping images to focus on a single subject is a standard practice, suggesting that Meghan's exclusion was not intentional.

They stated that it is a "standard practice to crop images to get singles, as has been done here."

Therefore, the royal accounts likely chose the pre-cropped image of Harry because the post was celebrating his birthday.

Notably, Harry, who stepped down from royal duties with his with Meghan in 2022, now lives in California with his family, including two kids.

According to multiple outlets he celebrated his birthday with his family before attending a gathering with friends.