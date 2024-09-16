Tyrese Gibson hits back after arrest: 'Enough is enough'

Tyrese Gibson is furious over what he called unfair treatment after a local court ordered his arrest last week during his daughter's child support case.



Though the detention was temporary, the Fast & Furious star said he is making this loud and clear to his kids that he is a good father.

“I’m fighting for dear life to hold on to everything I still have,” he told The Post after he was arrested in contempt of court for not paying a child support claim of $10,690 to his ex-wife Samantha Lee for his daughter Soraya.

“I want my two daughters to [know that their father] was not okay with being on the receiving end of lies, accusations and ********.”

It is relevant to mention here the 45-year-old shares another daughter Shayla, with ex-Norma Mitchell.

Defending his position, Tyrese stated the amount which was set in April 2023 was unjust.

“The $10,690 [is the amount in] child support that was established eight years ago, in Los Angeles, for my daughter, who is now 17 years old,” he told the outlet.

“[Farmer] decided to turn my $3,600 into $10,690 because that’s what I’m giving my 17-year-old in California," the actor said, referring to the Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kevin M. Farmer.

The L.A. native also gave an insight into how many appeals he had filed against the order in Georgia and shed light on the current state of his career, particularly the impact of these negative headlines.

“When I book five movies in a row, hold me — court system — to that [$10,690] number,” he continued.

“But when I go two or three years without booking a movie, there are no concerts, no shows and I’m waking up to salacious headlines like ‘Tyrese accused of child abuse,’ do you think Disney wants to hire me?” Tyrese concluded.