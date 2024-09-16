Are Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck back together? Source reveals

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were recently seen out together with their kids

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not back together, per an insider.

Ben and J.Lo spurred reconciliation rumors with their recent outing with kids in Beverly Hills. The duo were seen chatting on their way to a restaurant. Some reports claimed that they were seen kissing inside the eatery.

"They are still moving forward with the divorce" and "working out financial details amicably," a tipster told People.

"They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out," the tipster said of the group, which included Affleck’s two younger children Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, and Lopez’s 16-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Another mole noted that while "a divorce is never easy," Jennifer "doesn't want to be selfish about it."

"The kids always got along and have fun together. It makes her happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority," the source added.

The first source said the group dined at the Polo Lounge inside the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles on September 14. The lunch came after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce in August, following two years of marriage with the Ben Affleck actor.