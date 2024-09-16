 
Calls grow for Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunion

September 16, 2024

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's recent meetup sparks calls for them to reunite, particularly from The View.

In the panel, some of the hosts rooted for the estranged Hollywood couple to get back as they are in the middle of an ongoing divorce.

According to The Mirror, Sunny Hostin started the discussion because of her apparent interest in the pair. "True Love has returned," she said. 

Lawyer by profession, she further said it is likely that the family plays a role in their first public outing since the filing of divorce.

She went to an extent to speculate that maybe the meeting might melt the ice between them, and they may reconsider their split.

Her co-host, Anna Navarro, suggests that it is not necessary that the ending of marriage translated into the drying up of love.

Alyssa Farah also said she wants the duo to be reunited as they "clearly can't quite each other."

But to pour cold water on The View panel's desires, sources told People, "They are still moving forward with the divorce" and "working out financial details amicably."

