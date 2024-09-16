Internet stirs up as Kendall Jenner spotted with ex

In Miami, Kendall Jenner appears to go incognito to meet her ex-boyfriend in an avatar, which left her unrecognizable.



But, some eagle-eyed spotted the supermodel in her new blonde locks sitting on a table with Devin Booker.

The basketball player had an on-and-off relationship with The Kardashian star between 2020 and 2022.

Deuxmoi, an online gossip page, shared the picture of the duo, which sparked intense speculation about her relationship status.

Surely, the latest spotting might confuse some because there were reports the 28-year-old was earlier spending time with Bad Bunny, who she dated after breaking up with the Michigan athlete.

However, her relationship with the Spanish singer came to an end in December 2023, only to be rekindled the following year. But, it did not go much longer, according to W magazine.

In other news, the transformation of Kendall has become the talk of the town as she showed her style in a striking new post on social media.

Her personality oozed confidence in the pictures she shared in her old money fashion style.



