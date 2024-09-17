Kate Middleton's brother James shares story of wife's first meeting with royal kids

Kate Middleton's brother James shared a sweet story about his wife meeting his royal nieces and nephews.

In his upcoming memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, James revealed wife Alizee Thevenet 'unexpectedly' met Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

He recounts that the meeting occurred when they decided to stay the night at his childhood home after attending a wedding.

Unaware that Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children were also staying there, he wrote, "We let ourselves in and tiptoed around in the dark, not wanting to wake anyone."

The next morning, James woke to the sound of George and Charlotte playing nearby outside his bedroom door. James chose to let Alizee sleep and took the children downstairs to the kitchen, where he found Kate and William having their morning tea.

He wrote, "I'm about to take a cup up to Alizee when she appears at the kitchen door. She has just got out of bed, her hair still tousled, and she is wearing one of my shirts. In situations like this, Alizee is ¬wonderfully French. She does not panic or rush upstairs to get dressed."

"Instead, she just greets everyone warmly as if it's not remotely unusual to be meeting her boyfriend's sister and brother-in-law for the first time wearing only an oversized man's shirt," James wrote further.

He recalls the royal children began asking questions, "'How come we weren't there when they went to bed? And who is this lady? Is she your girlfriend?' So I tell Charlotte and George, yes, she is my girlfriend and introduce her to them, then we are all talking and laughing as if she has been part of the family for years."