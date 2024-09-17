Slash admits key to 'calm' mental health is 'not panicking'

Slash just weighed in on mental health and its importance

During mental health dialogues by Audacy’s initiative, I’m Listening, the theme of solo music was discussed.

With their guest, one of the most iconic guitarists of all time, Slash, weighed in on making music as well as staying in touch with his longtime Guns N’ Roses pals as well as his more recent collaborations with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators as well as Chris Stapelton, in his latest album, Orgy of the Damned, Slash has kept himself occupied.

As he spoke to the host, Steve Migs, about his new solo Blues tribute album, Slash stated that "the key word is patience" when it comes to keeping his mental health intact in the stimulating life he lives.

“I try to just not overreact and to be sort of calm and deal with stuff in a fashion that I'm not panicking,” he noted, adding, “I'm not rushing... and it just allows you to have a perspective on things so that you can calm your mind.”

“I'm pretty laid back anyway,” Slash confessed further noting, “but I've always had a hard time with things not moving fast enough. I've learned over the years to slow it down and be able to be patient, and sort of methodically think things through and let things happen... That helps me a lot.”