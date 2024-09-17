 
Princess Diana would help Meghan Markle jump through ‘palace walls'

Princess Diana’s role in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit laid bare

September 17, 2024

Princess Diana would have helped Meghan Markle and Prince Harry out of the Royal Family, had she been alive.

The former Princess of Wales, who passed away in a car accident in 1997, could have navigated a way forward for the Sussexes, who exited as senior royals in 2020.

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells OK! Magazine: “She would also have done her best to support Harry and Meghan and would have had a great deal of sympathy with their decision to make a life outside the Palace walls.” 

Jennie added: “After all….she had paved the way for that.”

However, the expert revealed that Diana would not have her sons fighting for as long as they have been.

Spending about Prince William and Prince Harry, royal Bond, added that: “If Diana were still here, I doubt if the rift between her sons would ever have got so deep. She would have found a way to make them understand one another and resolve their differences. And that’s another great sadness about the tragedy that led to her death.” 

