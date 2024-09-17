 
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez let love flow in California PDA: Source

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are currently undergoing a divorce

September 17, 2024

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez drop a ray of reconciliation amid their recent outing.

The songstress and the Hollywood director, who filed for divorce last month, were spotted together with their respective children in California.

The estranged couple spent time at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday — and to fans’ surprise, the stars were seen “holding hands and kissing.”

“Once they were together, he could not keep his hands off,” our source said. 

Affleck was joined by his children, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 while Lopez was accompanied by her twins, Emme and Max, 16.

The insider added: “They have always had a lot of sexual chemistry. That was not planned. They are still attracted to one another.” 

“It was Ben Affleck’s idea to meet there,” the insider said. “He wanted to show that they are friendly exes.”

“He wanted those photos,” the source explains. “You go there when you want to be seen. Paparazzi hang out there,” they noted.

