Prince William, Kate Middleton store special ‘reward' for their ‘spares'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are paying special attention to their younger kids in order to avoid another ‘spare’ cries.



The Prince and Princess of Wales are carving out a flexible future plan for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as their elder brother’ Prince George, prepares to become the future King of Britain.

Royal expert Jennie Bond said: "William and Kate must be acutely aware of the problems for a royal spare. They have already shown that they have a different and modern attitude to bringing up royal children and I'm sure they will do everything to make Charlotte and Louis feel every bit as special, loved and valued as George. I imagine they will encourage Louis to explore life outside the royal fold... it could be the military, but it could also be working in the charity world or whatever he finds appealing after his education is finished. I'm sure they will encourage him to go to University, which they both enjoyed and where, of course, they found love.

She added "And from there they will want him to find a life that is meaningful to him as well as appropriate for the son of a future King. They will try to ensure that he feels he is living a life of value, irrespective of his place in the line of succession and that will probably involve service of some kind as they have emphasised from the start that they want their children to understand that having empathy with others is not only a kindness, but is rewarding as well."