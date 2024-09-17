Ariana Grande gives emotional support to Bowen Yang in 'Worrisome' lowpoint

Ariana Grande helped her Wicked costar, Bowen Yang, when she felt he needed a friend.



In a recent with The New Yorker, the Saturday Night Live star revealed that Gomez was there for him when he had to fly back and forth from New York to London for the shooting of both Wicked and SNL.

Even though producer Lorne Michaels gave him a warning about the tough schedule, he thought he can manage it.

“I have my nootropics for focus, and I have my CBD oils for sleep. I can really overcome this,” Yang revealed his mindset at the time,

He went on to say, “And I didn’t, and I couldn’t.”

He revealed that when he was staying in London, his castmate used to catch up with him and was there for him.

“This cannot sound anything but name-droppy, but Ariana Grande was reaching out and going, ‘Are you okay? Come over! Let’s just watch a movie. Let’s get you better,' " he recalled.

"She was there for me in a true way," added Yang.

Grande poured her thoughts on her friend's decision to balance both SNL and Wicked at the same time, calling it “badass and incredible,” but "a little worrisome" as she could not relate to it.

"I understand what it feels like to travel back and forth so often and then have to perform the next day with no time for your body or mind to figure out what’s going on, and it is incredibly hard and unusual," she further explained.

"So I just wanted to make sure he had an ear and a hug and the support he needed," Grande noted.