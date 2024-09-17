'Gangster' father-in-law gives Kanye West seal of approval

It seems Kanye West has finally blended into the family of his wife Bianca Censori, and received a nod of approval from her father after they appeared in his show in China.



Over the weekend, the Power hitmaker performed at the Wuyuan River Sports Stadium in Hainan with his kids by his side.

But, what was surprising, his Aussie in-laws were in attendance in the VIP area, especially his father-in-law Leo Censori.

Along with him, Yeezy's architect's mother Alexandra, and her two sisters were also present in a private box.

It was widely reported about the criminal past of Bianca's father, who was in prison for five years for having an illegal drug in 1982.

His appearance at the concert was a sign of him accepting Ye as his daughter's husband after previous reports said he did not share a cordial relationship with his son-in-law.

This has to do with the headline-making outfits of the 29-year-old, which irked him because he reportedly believed the Grammy winner was behind it.

At the time, an insider said Leo was angry that the 47-year-old had turned his family into a "trashy commodity."

Daily Mail, however, suggested the surprise appearance of his "gangster" father-in-law signaled the ice between them had melted and Kanye was accepted in the family.