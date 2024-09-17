Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti light up Nick Jonas' work birthday

Nick Jonas managed to balance family time and work commitments on his 32nd birthday.

Nick had a concert lined up at London's O2 Arena on the same day as his birthday and it seems the family decided the show must go on.

However, the couple managed to make the most out of his work birthday.

In his wife's birthday tribute to the father of one, Nick can be seen enjoying her company at the concert venue as well as of their daughter, Malti Marie.

"Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad. You make all our dreams come true .. everyday.. we love you @nickjonas," she wrote along a carousel of some candid backstage shots of the family.

In other fan-posted videos, Priyanka could be seen vibing from the crowd to which Nick then approached her in the middle of his performance to hold hands and share a kiss.

Their little one, aged 2, also wore protective headphones to avoid damage from loud music and noise in the arena.

The Jonas Brother also cut a giant birthday cake on the stage during the concert while the audience sang a happy birthday jingle.



Kevin Jonas also paid him a sweet birthday tribute earlier with a picture of the two brothers walking hand in hand with Malti on the streets of Notting Hill, with the caption, "Happy birthday brother!! @nickjonas"

His third brother, Joe Jonas, also took to Instagram Stories with a snap of a birthday poster hung at the concert venue.