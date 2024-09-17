Prince Harry rules out Royal family return amid reconciliation rumours

Prince Harry has ruled out returning to the UK as a working member of the Royal family despite receiving birthday wishes from King Charles and Prince William.



According to royal commentator Cameron Walker, Harry's team has confirmed he won't reconsider taking on royal duties on a temporary basis amid rumours that he want to help his father out.

He said that the father of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet is not "exploring options” to return to his home country as he is happy in the US with Meghan Markle and his kids.

"But the key line in this, for me, is the fact that it says a return to royal duties is not on the horizon for Prince Harry,” the royal expert told GB News.

"It has been approved by Prince Harry and his team, which suggests to me that it is in fact true,” he shared.

“Prince Harry has no plans to return the UK to support his father or indeed his brother, as a working member of the Royal Family."

On his 40th birthday, King Charles and the members of the Royal family made a surprising move and sent him public wishes on their social media accounts.

They posted a snap of Harry smiling and penned, "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!"

Soon after, William and Kate re-shared the post on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram with a birthday wish for Harry.

"Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!” they penned.