The Weeknd achieves new milestone as he re-enters Spotify's top ten

The Weeknd is back once again to dominate the global music industry as he earns the title of the most listened-to artist on Spotify.



The Blinding Lights hitmaker recently released music video of Dancing in the Flames, a single lead from his upcoming sixth album Hurry Up Tomorrow, which gave him the Spotify crown.

The Canadian singer's new song made the Top 10, respectively earning #9 and #10. It generated 1,530,725 Friday streams in the US.



The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, initially became the first to reach 100 million monthly listeners in February 2023.



Moreover, the 34-year-old singer first announced his forthcoming album earlier in September.

Hurry Up Tomorrow depicts the visuals and theme of The Weeknd’s ongoing trilogy endeavor, a studio album that would be a follow-up of 2022’s Dawn FM and 2020’s After Hours.

It would serve as the third and final chapter, and is filled with self and existential-referential themes as seen through the other two installments of his forthcoming album.

The singer, however, is yet to share an official release date for the rest of the album.