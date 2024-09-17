 
Chappell Roan shares sad update about her potential future as musician

Chappell Roan revealed that she might discontinue singing in future in latest interview

September 17, 2024

Chappell Roan recently talked about a certain condition on which the Good Luck, Babe! singer might quit singing.

In an interview with The Face, the 26-year-old singer got candid about many things, including that she “will quit her career if fame gets too dangerous.” 

The HOT TO GO! hitmaker, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, also said that she has been constantly struggling to cope with the pressures of fame and doesn't want it to “jeopardize her mental health.”

According to the star, she wants to ensure that she is well enough to have a long career.

"I feel ambitious about making this sustainable. That's my biggest goal right now,” the Pink Pony Club singer said, adding, “My brain is like: 'quit right now, take next year off.'"

Moreover, Roan, who recently kicked off her UK Tour in Manchester, won her first VMAs ever for the Best New Artist for her debut album The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess.

