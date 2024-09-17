 
Miley Cyrus lands in legal trouble for copying Bruno Mars

'Flowers' hitmaker Miley Cyrus sued for allegedly copying Bruno Mars' ballad 'When I Was Your Man'

September 17, 2024

Miley Cyrus is being dragged to court over allegedly copying Bruno Mars song for her Grammy-winning song Flowers.

Tempo Music Investments, an investment platform that claims to own a share of the copyright for Mars’ track, has sued Cyrus citing “many musical similarities” between her 2023 single and Mars’ 2012 ballad When I Was Your Man, TMZ reported.

As per the filing, the chorus, harmony, melody, chord progressions, and lyrics of Flowers were “intentionally” copied from Mars.

However, it is noteworthy that Mars is not named as a plaintiff in the filing.

The legal move comes after the songstress received her first Grammy earlier this year as Flowers won record of the year and best pop solo performance over Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.

Miley accepted the award with an iconic speech and crowd-pleasing performance to Flowers—which is rumored to have been written about her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, whom she was married to from 2018 to 2020.

“This award is amazing, but I really hope that it doesn’t change anything, because my life was beautiful yesterday,” Cyrus said during her record of the year acceptance speech.

“Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular, so please don’t think that this is important.”

