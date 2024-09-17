Naomi Campbell makes surprising revelation about her new business venture

Naomi Campbell announced that she’s joining forces with PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani for a huge new business venture.

The model revealed that she's opening her own talent and partnerships agency called, KC Global Partnerships.

According to Daily Mail, the agency aims to revolutionize the talent and brand collaboration landscape in the Middle East and beyond, and will focus on driving innovation and culture through partnerships between talents, brands, celebrities, industry leaders, and experts.

Moreover, the agency's headquarters is set to open in September 2024 and will be strategically located in Dubai.

While speaking about the new venture, Naomi stated, “Dubai has become a global hub for talent, brands, and innovation. Throughout my career, I've experienced firsthand the power of meaningful relationships in driving success and creating opportunities.”

As per the publication, Campbell added, “It's not just about who you know; it's about bringing the right people together at the right time. That's what we're doing with KC Global Partnerships, but on a much larger scale.”

Additionally, Kamani, who co-founded KC Global Partnerships and founded PrettyLittleThing.com, is said to bring his strong business acumen and innovative approach to the venture, as per the outlet.

In this regard, he explained, “In Dubai and across the region, we see immense potential to transform how talent and brands interact. Our vision goes beyond facilitating mere transactions. Our platform is designed to nurture authentic, long-term partnerships, creating real value for everyone involved.”

In regards to the agency, he admitted, “KC Global Partnerships isn't just about connecting people – it's about fostering a collaborative ecosystem that will spark innovation, fuel business expansion, and promote cross-cultural interchange throughout Dubai and beyond.”

It is worth mentioning that the publication also reported that Amy Simon will be becoming the Partner and Director of PR and Talent, after eight years of managing global influencers as Global Head of PR and Talent for PrettyLittleThing.