Lauryn Goodman opens up about single parenting & 'broken homes'

Lauryn Goodman makes surprising revelation about being a 'single parent' amid drama surrounding her fling with Kyle Walker.

According to Daily Mail, Goodman hinted that she “didn't intent to be a single parent” as she shared a defiant post about “broken homes.”

The reality star found herself at the center of a paternity scandal after she contacted her ex-boyfriend, Kyle's wife Annie Kilner to tell her the footballer was the father of her second child, Kinara, as well as the older boy Kairo, as per the outlet.

Moreover, after revealing the full text she sent to Annie, Lauryn took to social media once more to share an unapologetic statement by influencer Ellie Grey about how despite her children living in a single parent household, and stated that they do not come from a “broken home.”

In the lengthy post re-shared by the mother-of-two, she began at length by admitting, “single parent house hold doesn't mean a 'broken home'. I keep seeing this thrown around so much as it's really p*****g me off.”

Additionally, she claimed, “You can have a broken home while still being with your partner. You can have two people who are together, who shouldn't be. Children can experience a 'broken home' with both parents present. Shouting, screaming, door slamming, breaking things, lack of visual love, emotional distress or just simply, not showing love and affection...that's a broken home.”

Furthermore, the message saw Ellie go on to say that although she's a single mother, she's “proud” that her children do not come from a “broken home,” adding that they live in a “safe and secure” place with no “name calling or doors slamming.”

It is worth mentioning that Lauryn's post came after she shared the full text message she sent to Annie Kilner last December as she revealed Kyle Walker was the father of her daughter, as per the publication’s report.