Lottie and Lila Moss appear in style at London Fashion Week

Lottie and Lila Moss revealed their sense of style while attending the British Fashion Council and Burberry London Fashion Week closing party.

According to Daily Mail, the pair looked happy while chatting at the star-studded event, held at The Roof Gardens in High Street Kensington.

Lottie put on a grey mini skirt and quirky knee-high heels, teamed with a white fur coat which she accessorized with a shimmering silver hood and jewelry, while carrying her belongings in a black handbag.

Meanwhile, Lila donned a black figure-hugging dress with two thigh-high splits.

As per the outlet, the LFW40 Icons party saw the likes of Kate Beckinsale, Jourdan Dunn, Leomie Anderson and Ellie Goulding break out their best looks to celebrate 40 years of London Fashion Week.

In collaboration with Burberry , who curated the music for the night and with partners 1664 Blanc and Hunter, the party celebrated the designers and industry titans who have influenced LFW over the last 40 years, as per the publication.

Moreover, the outing came just days after Lottie enjoyed a friendly get-together with her half-sister, Kate, during the weekend.

It is worth mentioning that the reconciliation followed Lottie's reveal that at one point she had become so estranged from her family that even her own mother stopped talking to her, as per the outlet’s report.