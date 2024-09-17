Jennifer Lopez receives wise words from first ex husband amid Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez has received a thoughtful love life lesson from her ex-husband, Ojani Noa, as she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024, ending two years of marriage.

During an interview with DailyMail, Noa, who is Lopez’s first husband, candidly shared advice for the On The Floor singer related to her relationships.

As Maid in Manhattan star is going through her fourth divorce, he advised, “Stay single for a while, take 12 months off,” and added, “If she meets someone new, maybe keep it private and not get ­married again.”

Meanwhile, reflecting on his own marriage life experience with J.Lo, he said, “I can tell you in my own ­experience, we would have ­disagreements in the car and then 20 minutes later, we’d have to sit and pretend everything was fine.”

Nao, who had been married to Lopez for 11 months, further added, “But you can only pretend so much .When we were going through hell and going out as a couple, I was in a bad mood too. Because I knew inside we were not good.”

“I hated going on the red ­carpet, she would try and get me to come and I’d say: ‘No way. I’m not going to pretend,” he continued.

Moreover, he highlighted the dissimilarity in Lopez and Affleck’s relationship, as she likes the “spotlight for her to stay in it,” while Affleck’s a “really private man.”

Before concluding, he sympathetically said, “I would always be her friend. I sympathise with both of them because divorce is hard. When we divorced, I was heartbroken. I feel when she got what she wanted, I was no longer needed."