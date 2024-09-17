Gypsy-Rose Blanchard shares baby bump update at 22 weeks

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is counting down the days to her daughter’s birth with weekly updates

The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up star, 33, took to Instagram Stories with a picture of herself smiling at the camera and caressing her growing bump.

“Bump update” she wrote across the picture, to which she further specified, stating, “21 weeks + 5 days” to be exact.

Prior to the update, the social media personality shared a photo alongside her boyfriend, Ken Urker, as they embraced one another in all-black ensembles during a Sunday night out.

Her look complete with a long blowout prompted one follower to ask if she got extensions, to which she confirmed she did.

Blanchard and Urker were previously engaged while she was still in prison for being complicit in murdering her abusive mother, but the two later called off the wedding.



The two then rekindled their romance last year—three months after she divorced her ex-husband Ryan Anderson who she had married in 2022 while still in prison.

Blanchard, who was released in December 2023 some months after her wedding, moved to her parent's house after the split. Urker also moved to Louisiana from Texas in June 2024 to be closer to Blanchard following her divorce.

