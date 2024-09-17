BTS RM, Megan Thee Stallion's new song debuts strong on Billboard

South Korean band BTS’ member RM and Megan Thee Stallion’s latest collaboration, Neva Play, made a strong debut on the Billboard Hot 100.



According to Billboard, the new track, which was released on September 6, 2024, had an immediate impact on the chart as it debuted at number 36 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Neva Play's music video features the Wanna Be hitmaker, however, the Seoul singer did not appear in it.

Instead, an animated version of RM was featured in the video.

Moreover, the new track marks RM’s second solo appearance on the Billboard Hot 100, following his first solo entry in 2022 with Wild Flower, which reached number 83.



Additionally, this is not the first time Meghan has joined forces with the sensational K-pop group, as she has previously been featured in the 2021 track Butter.



While talking about working with the South Korean singer, the American rapper earlier stated that she had never heard him "rap in this style before.”



Taking to her official Instagram account, she wrote, “This is one of my favourite RM verses I’ve heard! I’ve never heard him rap in this style before.”