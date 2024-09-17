Coldplay makes surprising revelation about 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour'

Coldplay announced six new UK shows which are set to take place next summer as they extended their record-breaking Music Of The Spheres World Tour.



The band, will be playing London’s Wembley Stadium and Craven Park Stadium in Hull with a limited number of £20 tickets made available.

According to Daily Mail, Coldplay will only be performing in UK/European cities next year with 10% of the proceeds being donated to Music Venue Trust in support of grassroots venues across the country.

Moreover, fans will get exclusive first access to tickets by ordering the band’s upcoming album, Moon Music, which is set for release October 4, from the official Coldplay Stores.

Additionally, fifty percent of the tickets of the band’s first ever concerts in the city will go to local fans via Ticketmaster on September 26 at 6pm.

As per the publication, the general sale for both Wembley and Hull will begin at 9am BST on Friday, September 27 with presale, for those who have pre-ordered the album, the day before.

Furthermore, the band will play Hull on August 18 and 19 2025 before Wembley on August 22, 23, 26, 27, 30 and 31.

In regards to this, Mark Davyd, CEO of Music Venue Trust stated, “Coldplay are the perfect example of a UK band who came through the grassroots circuit on their way to worldwide stadium-filling success. It's fantastic to see them celebrating their own pathway to Wembley by giving back to the grassroots music venues that supported them and recognising the artists and promoters that are struggling more than ever to build their own careers."

It is worth mentioning that Coldplay are reportedly paying a seven-figure sum to their former manager Dave Holmes, after he sued the band for £10 million.