Princess Diana's brother hosts big party as Harry celebrates 40th birthday

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer and his sons have hosted a ‘fun evening’ at their ancestral Althorp House a day after Prince Harry celebrated his milestone 40th birthday.



Charles Spencer took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared a sweet photo and revealed that they hosted a party.

He said, “Fun evening at @AlthorpHouse this evening - my sons and I hosted the victorious Saints Rugby at a dinner to mark their winning the Rugby Premiership this year.

“58 players, and a lot of key people who work to make this team great, came as our guests. #shoearmy.”

Spencer organized the party at Althorp House days after hosting Prince Harry there during the duke’s recent visit to UK for Lord Fellowes funeral.

Royal experts have claimed that Prince Harry 'showed he feels at home with the Spencers' by staying with his uncle at Althorp House during his trip to the UK.

The Duke has remained close to his mother Princess Diana's family.

Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer, also attended a service in May for the tenth anniversary of Harry's Invictus Games at St Paul's Cathedral in London.

Moreover, Prince Harry celebrated his 40th birthday on Sunday and received love and sweet wishes from his father King Charles and estranged brother Prince William amid their ongoing rift.



