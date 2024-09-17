Prince William, Prince Harry relationship: Royal expert makes shocking claim

A royal expert has shattered the notion that Prince William and Prince Harry were always close before the Duke of Sussex left the royal family for a life in US.



Royal expert Ingrid Seward has revealed that the brother’s bond formed primarily after their mother Princess Diana's tragic death in 1997.

Speaking with The Sun, Seward claimed that William and Harry weren't particularly close in childhood, with Diana expressing concerns about Harry's treatment and well-being.

"I remember after William went on his gap year, way back on operation Raleigh, Harry said 'he’s much nicer now', so this myth that Harry and Wiliam were very close, is a myth,” she said.

"They were only really close after their mother died. Of course, they unified and they were the only two people that knew what it felt like. But they weren’t very close as youngsters,” Seward added.

She went on to reveal that the former Princess of Wales once expressed "concerns" for Harry to her. "We talked about it quite a lot,” Seward claimed.

The expert claimed that Diana told her that she worries “for Harry and I’m really, really careful that he’s not treated differently than William.’”

"When they used to go and see the Queen Mother, she would pat the chair and say ‘come and sit here William’ and completely ignore Harry, and that really upset Diana.

"I think she [Diana] worried much more for Harry because she just wasn’t sure which way he was going to go."