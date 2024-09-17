Kevin Smith admits doubts about working with Jennifer Lopez

Kevin Smith, a renowned director, producer, writer, and actor, collaborated with Jennifer Lopez in the comedy-romance movie named Jersey Girl recently.

For those unversed, the filmmaker revealed that he was used to working with On the Floor hitmaker’s now-husband, Ben Affleck; however, Jersey Girl was the first project he worked on with her.

According to IMDB, Smith admitted that he had some concerns about her before she arrived on set. The 54-year-old director claimed that he did not know what to expect from Lopez when he began working with the pop icon.

The director of Chasing Amy also shared that he had never worked with Lopez before, but when they started filming in 2004, he was "pleasantly surprised," as her work conduct and prowess mitigated all his apprehension.

"Lopez wasn't in the movie for very long, but her presence in Jersey Girl had a large impact on the project," he added by acknowledging her fame.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that the movie did not perform well at the box office, and Lopez's rumored affair with Affleck at that time was blamed for the film's underwhelming performance.