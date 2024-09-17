Photo: Demi Moore's daughter talks conventional beauty standards

Scout Willis, who is the daughter of Demi Moore, got candid about realizing the importance of inner beauty in a world dominated by conventional beauty standards.

While speaking to Daily Mail at the Los Angeles premiere of The Substance, Scout gave her two cents about the theme of her latest release.

“I feel like this movie is amazing because it's poking fun a little bit, and it's giving a satirical kind of critical eye to these beauty standards,” she began.

The actress also explained, “I mean, I certainly hope that not just for women, but for men and women alike, that they walk away finding a little bit more gentility towards themselves.”

“A little bit more compassion,” Scout remarked in conclusion.

The synopsis of this flick reads as, “It generates another you. A new, younger, more beautiful, more perfect, you.”

"There’s only one rule: You share time. One week for you. One week for the new you. Seven days each. A perfect balance. Easy. Right? If you respect the balance… what could possibly go wrong?" it continues.