Photo: Kim Kardashian to close doors to success for Jude Bellingham: Report

Kim Kardashian’s crush of Jude Bellingham will reportedly cause his downfall as a sportsman.

A new report of Life & Style dished that while the SKIMS founder has helped Jude “launching his fashion career,” her romantic pursuits for the British sportsman might take a toll on his sports career.

The tipster tattled, “There is that worry, particularly among his fans, that his game might ultimately suffer if he gets too ensconced in that kind of world,” adding, “especially if it’s led by the Kardashians.”

In addition to this, the source remarked, “But it seems nothing is going to get in Kim’s way,” after which they resigned from the chat.

For those unversed, Kim’s crush on Jude was unveiled in June 2024 when she announced him as the new brand ambassador for Skims Men's campaign.

Taking to Instagram to share his first picture as a SKIMS model, Kim wrote, "I'm thrilled to unveil Jude as the face of our new Skims Men's campaign. He has always been a rising star within the football world but this year he's truly cemented himself as an icon, and his influence on the next-generation of players and fans is undeniable.”

“This is such an exciting time for the brand, and this campaign is another example of Skims' ability to create global cultural moments, especially within sports," she said of her “crush” at the time.