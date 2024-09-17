Priyanka Chopra shares personal touching story on Nick Jonas' birthday

Priyanka Chopra took a moment to reflect on a significant milestone from her past.



On Monday night, Chopra enjoyed husband Nick Jonas' concert at the O2 Arena which also coincided with his 32nd birthday.

Sharing glimpses from the birthday concert on Instagram, the Sky is Pink actress shared a touching story about her personal connection to the O1 Arena.

Alongside pictures with Jonas and their daughter Malti from the night, Chopra wrote, "Monday nights should not be so much fun."

With "Also story time" the Bollywood star revealed she was "crowned Miss World at this arena 24 years ago."

Chopra continued, "It was called the Millennium Dome back then. I’ll never forget my little 18 year old, excited, nervous and competitive self, trying to look and be the best I could be."

"A memory I will never forget from November 30th 2000 is the feeling of balancing on pencil heels with a gorgeous Hemant Trivedi dress that was falling off the entire evening because my body tape would not stay on, as I was sweating so much from nerves," she added. "Hence if you google the pictures, after I win, I look like I’m doing a namaste in gratitude but I’m actually desperately trying to keep my dress up. clearly I survived and it was all well at the end."

Reflecting on her return to the arena, Chopra expressed her gratitude for how far she has come.

"… To be back here watching my husband and his brothers perform with my daughter, family and friends is such a full circle. Life has been good. Gratitude," Chopra wrote.