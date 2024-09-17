Britney Mahomes shows support for Taylor Swift after Donald Trump's attack

Britney Mahomes is reportedly reconsidering her support for Donald Trump after his recent attack on her friend Taylor Swift.

On Sunday, the former President of the USA, criticized the pop star on his Truth Social handle for endorsing his rival Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris.

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” penned Trump.

Following the Republican candidate's statement, Britney, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, expressed her concerns for the Lover singer and "questioned her support" for Trump.

An insider spilled to Daily Mail the statement “deeply bothered Brittany because Taylor is like a sister to her, and she has done nothing wrong.”

The confidant added that “this shook her to her core.”

For those unversed, Britney recently faced harsh backlash from netizens for voicing her support for Trump.

Backfiring on the criticism, she took to her Instagram stories and penned, "I mean honestly... To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood.”

“There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well,” she added.