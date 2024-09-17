 
Jessica Alba explains social media restrictions for her kids

Jessica Alba reveals why only one of her kids have social media account

September 17, 2024

Jessica Alba shares the reason behind keeping her kids away from social media.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Alba, mother to daughters Honor and Haven and son Hayes, explained why only her eldest daughter have social media account.

She said, "I do believe, more than telling your kids what to do, is that leading by example is important. And nothing against thirst traps, but I'm not going to post a bunch of thirst traps as a mother of two girls and a boy, you know what I mean?"

Alba prefers to share content that reflects a variety of interests, rather than focusing solely on provocative posts.

"I think it's important to try and set as good of an example as possible and to have a variety [of things to post]. It doesn't only need to be one thing. and I think, for me, it's also just reflective of who I am. I'm not a one-dimensional person, and [it's about] being able to show that," she said.

Honor is the only child with social media account, which Alba monitors closely, saying, "Honor, I think she was about 12 or 13 when she was wanting to get on [social media], and I said [she could] if we shared an account, it needed to be private and I wanted to be able to monitor who she was following."

"When I see her following too many accounts that, to me, don't feel healthy or good for her, I'll unfollow them, and I'll follow, for example, more body positive influencers and funny, cute animals and things like that, just so her algorithm isn't [bad]," she added.

