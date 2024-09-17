Photo: Kelly Osbourne recounts horrors of 'rehabilitation'

Kelly Osbourne reflected on what she witnessed during her stay in the rehabilitation center.

While appearing in the show TMZ Investigates Matthew Perry and the Secret Celebrity Drug Ring, the 39-year-old revealed what she witnessed during her own time in rehab.

Kelly started off by mentioning, "Body brokers. They'll sit outside of AA meetings and looking for weak and vulnerable people that they encourage to go and relapse so they can then pick you up again.”

The TV personality who herself has suffered from substance abuse addressed, “I swear on everything that it's true and it's heartbreaking."

Elaborating further on the dark side of rehabilitation centres, Kelly claimed that some people from the rehabilitation gave drugs to the recovering patients so that they do not leave the facility anytime soon.

"First rehab I went to was like university on how to be a better drug addict ... I learnt so many tricks so many things that I never even thought of from my fellow addicts that were in there,” she mentioned.

In addition to this, Kelly added, “But I'd also seen people threaten to leave unless they were given what they wanted.”

“Whether it be Ambien for sleep or Valium for nerves, they would somehow end up getting it ... and they end up giving them whatever it is they've asked for [to make them stay]," she concluded.