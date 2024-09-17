'Emily in Paris' star Lucas Bravo plays handsome robber in 'Freedom' trailer

Emily in Paris fans can rejoice as the handsome chef and male lead of the show, Lucas Bravo, will soon be seen in Freedom.



Freedom is an upcoming Prime Video movie based on a real criminal from the 1970s named Bruno Sulak (Bravo), dubbed the gentleman robber. Sulak carried out numerous heists in France in the ‘70s and early ‘80s, without firing a single shot, thanks to his cunning mind and handsome looks.

As he won hearts with his skills and looks, Sulak was relentlessly pursued by police commissioner George Moréas (Yvan Attal). Sulak escapes from prison in a bid to be free and join his lover r Annie (Léa Luce Busato). The duo’s escape became a symbol of love and rebellion, and the case became a national sensation.

Freedom is co-written by Mélanie Laurent and Chris Deslandes and produced by Alain Goldman. The movie is directed by actress Melanie Laurent and also stars Rasha Bukvic, Steve Tientcheu, David Murgia, Léo Chalié and Slimane Dazi.

Fans of Lucas Bravo can watch Freedom on Prime Video on November 1.