Charlie Hunnam to play terrifying killer in mega hit Netflix series

Charlie Hunnam will play a serial killer in a Netflix series

Charlie Hunnam will be the next monster for Ryan Murphy’s anthology series Monster on Netflix.

Charlie is set to play the serial killer Ed Gein in the third season of Monster.

The second season, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, premiered on September 16.

It depicts the Menendez brothers’ murders of their parents José and Kitty Menéndez in 1989 and the court case that followed.

Murphy announced the third season at the Los Angeles premiere of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. The new season starring the Sons of Anarchy actor, 44, will begin production in October.

Per Variety, Gein became known as a serial killer after it was found that he’d killed multiple people and dug up graves near his home to make household items and clothing.

The true crime anthology began with the first season DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which starred Evan Peters as the infamous serial killer. Jeffrey killed and dismembered seventeen males between 1978 and 1991.

His convincing performance as the serial killer won Peters a Golden Globe for Best Performance in a Limited Series.

Dahmer quickly amassed 1 billion view hours and Netflix renewed the show for two more installments.

As Charlie Hunnam starring Monster season 3 nears production, fans can stream Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story on Netflix Thursday, September 19.