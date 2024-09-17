Demi Lovato, Drew Barrymore reflect on drug use in childhood

Demi Lovato and Drew Barrymore got candid about drug use in their childhoods

Demi Lovato and Drew Barrymore opened up to each other about their childhood experiences with drugs.

Lovato and Barrymore discussed their early encounters with drugs in the Heart Attack singer’s new documentary Child Star, per Entertainment Weekly.

The duo reflected on the fact that they were introduced to drugs and alcohol by adults around them when they were mere children.

"It's hard to say that you don't blame other people when other people may have been giving you substances as a kid," Lovato remarked.

"How old were you when you were first given something?" she then asked the Charlie’s Angels star.

Barrymore replied: "I used to get high with my mom's friend at like 10. And I thought she was so cool, and she would give weed to me and her son."

"It's hard to not blame someone else when you're ten years old," Lovato commented.

However, the Firestarter alum replied: "Those were all my actions, those were my reactions. That was my coping mechanism. I'm very accountable, I don't blame other people."

"Having a 10 year old daughter now, I just, it's unfathomable. But that's just how I grew up," Barrymore added.